Air purifiers across Hyderabad soon

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Motorists passing by some of the identified junctions in the city can look forward to purified and pollution-free air with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planning to install air purifiers at 100 locations across the city.

These purifiers will be similar to those being used in domestic sector but will come with higher capacity machines to work efficiently in the outdoors.

Covering a radius of nearly 100 feet, these machines which promise to purify vehicular emissions, dust and other pollutants have already been installed in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, said GHMC Zonal Commissioner D Harichandana.

The purifiers are being installed under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of a private company and the civic body will not be investing in the project except for providing some land to install the machines. Initially, there are plans to install 10 purifiers in each zone of GHMC.

The GHMC standing committee which met here on Thursday approved the proposal and an agreement with the company is to be signed.

In addition to this, the standing committee also approved a plan to hire four research scholars from National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) for development of link roads and slip roads as part of local area plans. It was decided to extend the contract period of Bharath Electronics Limited (BEL) for operation and maintenance of 221 traffic signals in the city till February 2020.

After expiry of the contract, the municipal corporation has decided to float fresh tenders inviting agencies for operation and maintenance of the signals for three years.

Of the 221 traffic signals, 86 signals are functioning properly and another 80 partially while the rest 55 signals were not functioning due to implementation of signal free U-turn and the ongoing Hyderabad Metro Rail works.

In all 24 proposals, including the move to widen the stretch from Ameerpet to Yousufguda junction via Ramreddy College by acquiring 220 properties, were approved during the meeting, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.