Air thick with excitement in Telangana

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Excitement is high in the air as counting of votes for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, is all set to begin at 8 am on Thursday. The results are expected to be announced officially only late in the evening due to tallying of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) count.

For the first time in the Lok Sabha elections, results of EVMs will be matched with slips generated by VVPATs. The exercise will take place in five polling stations in each Assembly segment. Around 443 candidates contested for 17 Parliamentary seats in the State. Amid speculation of regional parties playing a key role in establishment of the next government at the Centre, people are awaiting the results with bated breath. Live results of the counting will be made available for general public through website ‘https://suvidha.eci.gov.in/’ or through Suvidha app on one’s cellphone.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar emphasised that wherever there was a discrepancy in the total count of votes between the EVMs and the VVPAT slips, the count of paper slips from the VVPAT machines will be held final. “The VVPAT slips will be counted in the end. As per the procedure, first the slips will be counted and the EVM displays would be switched on later to match the results,” he said. The recount of votes at any counting hall is at the discretion of the Returning Officer, he affirmed. The entire exercise of EVM-Paper trail machine matching is expected to take an additional four to five hours, resulting in delay of electoral results.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.