Airbnb and Bumble pair up to make virtual dating more fun

By | Published: 1:39 pm

New Delhi: If youre single right now and looking to mingle virtually, youre not alone.

To help star-crossed matches connect from afar, Airbnb and Bumble together are releasing a collection of Bumble-approved Online Experiences which are perfect to spicing up your virtual date and engaging with each other in fun, meaningful ways.

Lean into your shared culinary cravings with a wine class with an expert in Portugal or learn hoe to make Mexican Street tacos together. You can even virtually sneak away to a hidden date-night spot, like the secret Amsterdam jazz club, watch a live show with sangria and drag queens in Lisbon. Some of the Online Experiences you can pick for a perfect virtual date include:

Turkish Fortune Coffee Reading (New York, New York)

Fall in Laugh (Lisbon, Portugal)

Tarot Reading with Mak Jagger (Austin, Texas)

Meet the Wooly Sheep of My New Zealand Farm (Rotorua, New Zealand)

GINspiration History & Cocktails at Home (Bath, United Kingdom)

Discover the Rhythms of Puerto Rico (Hatillo, Puerto Rico)

Pasta with Luca & Lorenzo (Florence, Italy)

All about Coffee with a Pro Taster (Bogotï¿½, Colombia)

Drink and Draw (Lisbon, Portugal)

Farm to Table from the Mediterranean (Klis, Croatia)

The backup of other guests from around the world on an Online Experience with you and your match may help put first date jitters at ease. Those who want to sneak away for quality time together can also opt for private bookings and request specific booking dates. Booking seats through this feature has been gaining popularity, as they have tripled since pre-pandemic bookings.

Bumble recently announced the launch of its new virtual dating tolls including a “Virtual Dating” badge that will appear in users’ profiles who are open to date via video chat. This badge allows Bumble users to find and filter their prospective matches based on who is looking to date virtually. During this time when it’s best to take dates virtual, Bumble has also expanded its distance filters to allow users to match with anyone in their country.

For more information on virtual first date ideas, visit airbnb.com/online-experiences.