Airbnb appoints senior Apple executive as global operations head

San Francisco: Global travel company Airbnb has hired Tara Bunch, who served as Vice President of AppleCare for eight years, as its Global Head of Operations.

Bunch will oversee Airbnb’s customer service, trust and safety and payments teams and report directly to Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

AppleCare is the Cupertino-based iPhone maker’s industry-leading customer service and repair organisation.

“This is a challenging time for Airbnb and everyone in travel and as we go forward, it’s critical that we are one of the best run companies in the world. Tara is a world-class operator and her expertise leading global teams will help us serve our community of hosts and guests when the world begins traveling again,” Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement on Thursday.

As Vice President of AppleCare, Bunch managed a global team responsible for all aspects of service and repairs for Apple customers worldwide, including online and on-device support and thousands of authorized service providers.

Before joining Apple, Bunch was Senior Vice President at Hewlett Packard, leading the global customer service and support operations.

At Airbnb, Bunch will be responsible for global teams supporting hosts and guests in over 220 countries and regions and payments in 63 currencies.

“I believe the company’s purpose of creating economic opportunity and driving human connections is more important than ever before,” said Bunch.