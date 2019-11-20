Airborne, Hoopsters lift trophies in Basketball cup

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:52 pm 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Hoopsters Club emerged champions in the 3 x 3 format while Airborne Club cornered glory in the 5 x 5 final of the Tarmak basketball cup at YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.

In a thrilling final, Hoopsters and Hi5 were locked 20-20 at the regulation time at Kompally Decathlon. In the extra time, Hoopsters held their nerves to score beyond the arc (2 pointers) and win it 24-22.

Meanwhile, Airborne and YMCA Secunderabad played a fast-paced game in the 5 x 5 final. YMCA had the edge as Allen, Samuel and Ashu combined

well to score through fast breaks. Airborne was chipping in through Naresh and Tony. However, YMCA led 21-19 at the half time. After the change of ends, Airborne regrouped well and scored three-pointers through Naresh and Tony and hung on to the lead to emerge victorious 49-38.

