Airbus unveils three concepts of world’s first zero-emission aircraft

Hyderabad: Airbus has revealed three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft which could enter service by 2035. These concepts each represent a different approach to achieving zero-emission flight, exploring various technology pathways and aerodynamic configurations.

All of these concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source – an option which Airbus believes holds promise as a clean aviation fuel that will significantly reduce aviation’s climate impact

“This is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector as a whole and we intend to play a leading role in the most important transition this industry has ever seen. The concepts we unveil today offer the world a glimpse of our ambition to drive a bold vision for the future of zero-emission flight,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

Three concepts

The three concepts – all codenamed “ZEROe” – for a first climate neutral zero-emission commercial aircraft include turbofan, turboprop and blended-wing body designs. A turbofan design (120-200 passengers) with a range of over 2,000 nautical miles, capable of operating trans-continentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, through combustion.

Turboprop design (up to 100 passengers) uses a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, which would be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles, making it suitable for short-haul trips.

A “blended-wing body” design (up to 200 passengers) concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft with a range similar to that of the turbofan concept. The wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout.

In order to tackle these challenges, airports will require significant hydrogen transport and refueling infrastructure to meet the needs of day-to-day operations. Support from governments will be key with increased funding for research & technology, digitalisation, and mechanisms that encourage the use of sustainable fuels and the renewal of aircraft fleets to allow airlines to retire older, less environmentally-friendly aircraft earlier.

