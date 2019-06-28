Aircraft crashes near Gajwel, two injured

By | Published: 7:01 pm 8:02 pm

Siddipet: A private aircraft, owned by Shikarbadi, a private agency, crashed at Mamidyala under Mulug Police station limits near Gajwel in Siddipet district on late Thursday evening.

Two persons, the pilot and his trainer, who were in the aircraft, escaped with minor injuries. Locals who spotted the light aircraft (ZEN AIR STOL CH 701) crashing rushed to the spot and rescued the two. They were identified as Ranadev, a native of Hyderabad and Arshith, a native of Bangalore.

The locals could not get many details since they were struggling with injuries. They were rushed to Area Hospital, Gajwel, and then to Hyderabad after providing first aid. However, the police did not register any case since they did not get any complaint either from the victims or the management of Shikarbadi.

