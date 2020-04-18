Airlines offer credit shell for cancelled flights

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:06 pm 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: It has been two days since the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued orders stating that for the tickets booked during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3, the airlines must issue full refund.

However, many airlines are still reviewing the orders and in the meantime issuing credit shell to customers. The guidelines issued by the Ministry say that refund will be given only to those bookings done to travel during the lockdown period and some airlines are willing to do so.

Also read Ficci seeks bailout package for aviation industry

Credit shell is a mechanism wherein a credit note is created against a cancelled PNR which the customer can use for future booking.

Twitter is filed with complaints from customers seeking full refund for their cancelled ticket, for which the airlines are either replying saying, “We are reviewing the directives given by DGCA on refund during the lockdown. Please allow us some time. We will get back to you with an update”, or saying that a credit shell has been created and the customer needs to get in touch with their travel agent to use the same.

Alternative option

A Twitter user said she had booked an IndiGo flight for March 24 and as there was curfew in Maharashtra she could not travel and had requested for a full refund. For this, the airline has replied saying that it is offering credit shell.

Similarly, GoAir recently issued a release saying that it is extending its Protect Your PNR scheme till May 3 wherein customers are eligible to reschedule their flight for the next one year i.e., until May 3, 2021. AirAsia India also announced free rescheduling and direct booking discounts on all flights till May 31.

However, customers are unhappy with the credit shell and rescheduling system announced by various airlines and are demanding full refund.

“We had booked 12 tickets with a total cost of about Rs 60,000. However, when the flight got cancelled and we demanded a refund then we got a meagre Rs 8,000 from the airlines citing that the other charges are internet handling and tax charges and cannot be refunded,” said a retired Army officer who had booked tickets for his niece’s wedding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .