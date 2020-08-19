Airports Authority enquires about six proposed airports in Telangana

By | Published: 11:52 am

Hyderabad: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sought more details about the High Flood Level (HFL) pertaining to the proposed six airports in the State from the Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) department.

The airports were proposed at Warangal, Adilabad, Jakranpally in Nizamabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Basanthnagar and Devarkadra in Mahbubnagar.

The AAI asked for HFL details through an email sent by the Business Development Assistant General Manager from New Delhi. The R&B department, in turn, has forwarded separate letters to its Circle Superintending Engineers in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal and Adilabad requesting to treat as most urgent and provide HFL details.

