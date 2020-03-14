Airports Authority of India to raise $300 million

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:43 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to raise close to USD 300 million via the external commercial borrowing (ECB) mode during the next fiscal to fund its capex plans for doubling the passenger-handling capacity of 345 million passengers per annum.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of ‘Wings India 2020,’ AAI chairman Arvind Singh said it would be spending Rs 5,000 crore on capex for the next five years beginning this year, totaling Rs 25,000 crore that will be invested in both greenfield and brownfield airport projects.

“AAI is thinking of going for ECB at lower rates. We will also get funds from the Government of India under Udaan scheme. The Centre has allotted Rs 4,500 crore to build airports under the Udaan scheme. We will be going for the ECBs next financial year. The board has approved (the ECB proposal) a month ago,” Singh added.

AAI is keen to upgrade some of the airports which are building some greenfield aerodromes, while also modernising underserved and unserved airports under the Udaan scheme. “On an average, AAI is spending Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore a year. From this year, we are stepping up it to Rs 5,000 crore per annum. Right now, we are catering to 345 million passengers per annum and we will take it to 750 million by 2030,” he said. India has approved 21 greenfield airport projects and five of them have been completed.

