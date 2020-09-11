Airtel helps Nirmal girl switch to online classes

A native of Rajura village in Khanapur mandal, Zareen is a Class VII student at a residential school run by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

By | Published: 7:43 pm 7:44 pm

Nirmal: Telecom operator Airtel has come forward to set up a DTH connection for Safa Zareen from Nirmal district, who was struggling to attend online classes and was forced to trek two kms to find network on her mobile phone. A native of Rajura village in Khanapur mandal, Zareen is a Class VII student at a residential school run by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

The telecom major’s staff installed the connection on Thursday and helped Zareen access classes being aired on TSAT. “Airtel got to know about this through a newspaper and reached out to Safa Zareen in Rajura village. In order to help the student to have a hassle-free learning experience, the facility was created for her,” an executive said.

Also read Nirmal girl travels 2 km daily to attend online classes

She expressed gratitude to the telecom network for providing the facility. “I am very happy and I thank Airtel for coming to my rescue,” she said, adding that she was also sharing the facility with other students who could not afford to buy it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .