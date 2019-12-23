Airtel launches Wi-Fi calling in Telangana and AP

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel announced expansion of voice over Wi-Fi service, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The service was launched in the national capital earlier this month.

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make calls to any network. It improves customer experience as one can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi calling, said Aveneet Singh Puri, CEO, Bharti- Airtel (TS and AP) in a statement.

There is no extra charge for calls made on wi-fi and the application consumes minimal data, it said. The service does not require any app and could be configured on smartphone.

Airtel is working with all smartphone brands for compatibility with the service.

