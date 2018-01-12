Airtel ties up with Amazon to offer free Prime subscription

By | Published: 6:03 pm

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce platform Amazon India offer one year subscription of Amazon Prime free of cost to its postpaid subscribers.

The telecom major said the offer will be available for its new and existing postpaid subscribers with an “Infinity plan” of Rs 499 or above.

“This move enables seamless access to Amazon Prime for Airtel Postpaid customers, providing a world of new video streaming content and more,” Akshay Sahi, Director and Head, Amazon Prime India, said.