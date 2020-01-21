Ajay Devgn begins shooting for RRR

By | Published: 7:40 pm

It was a delightful moment for the entire crew and cast of RRR as Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn arrived in Hyderabad to take part in the shooting schedule. Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR marks the Ajay Devgn’s debut in southern film industry.

It is learnt that, Ajay will be essaying the role of Ram Charan’s father in the film. Ram Charan will be playing the character of Alluri Sitharama Raju, who revolted against the British imperialism.

The crew made the announcement on their Twitter handle, and wrote, “All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today… Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR.”

Touted to be an ambitious project after the Baahubali series, RRR is a fictional story based on two freedom fighters Alluri and Komaram Bheem. The story is set in the period of 1920s.

