Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer ‘Drishyam’ clocks 5 years

Mumbai: The Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer suspense drama Drishyam released five years ago on this day.
On Friday, actress Tabu, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram Stories and shared the film’s poster.
“Five years,” she captioned the image.
Reacting to the post, fans lauded the makers for making such a great movie.
“One of the best thrillers India has produced,” a user commented.
“Everyone performed so well in the movie,” another one commented.
Nishikant Kamat’s directorial revolves around the life of a regular guy (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family that includes wife (played by Shriya Saran) and daughters. Tabu was the antagonist, in the role of a top cop.
The film is remake of a Malayalam hit of the same name.