Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer ‘Drishyam’ clocks 5 years

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Mumbai: The Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer suspense drama Drishyam released five years ago on this day.

On Friday, actress Tabu, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram Stories and shared the film’s poster.

“Five years,” she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Five years!!! @ajaydevgn @viacom18studios @shriya_saran1109 A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Jul 31, 2020 at 2:43am PDT



Reacting to the post, fans lauded the makers for making such a great movie.

“One of the best thrillers India has produced,” a user commented.

“Everyone performed so well in the movie,” another one commented.

Nishikant Kamat’s directorial revolves around the life of a regular guy (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family that includes wife (played by Shriya Saran) and daughters. Tabu was the antagonist, in the role of a top cop.

The film is remake of a Malayalam hit of the same name.