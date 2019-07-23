Ajay Devgn walks down memory lane

By | Published: 5:48 pm

As Ajay Devgn starrer Singham clocked 8 years today, the actor went down the memory lane and expressed his happiness over the milestone which makes the film still “roar this loud.” The actor who essayed the role of a fearless cop ‘Bajirao Singham’ in the film offered the audience with some of the most popular dialogues still being etched in the memories of the people.

In order to celebrate the day, Ajay shared his still from the film as a cop and enumerated all the memories related to the ‘car rattles and power-packed action’ involved in filming the flick. “glt kyaa hai vo jaanne se koii phrk nhi pdd’taa, glt ko shi krne se pdd’taa hai! (Knowing what is wrong does not make any difference, correcting the wrong will do), 22nd July.

8 years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character Bajirao Singham. It’s the love of the audience Singham still roars this loud. Rohit Shetty and Team,” he tweeted.