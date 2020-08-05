Ajay Kumar donates ambulance under ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has donated an ambulance under the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative launched recently by IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Ajay Kumar handed over the cash cheque of Rs 20.50 lakh, required to purchase the vehicle, to Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Minister on the occasion of his birthday on July 24 had called upon party leaders, workers and well wishers to help the poor and needy and announced that he would donate six ambulances to the government under the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative.

Several ministers and leaders have come forward in emulating Rama Rao and promised to donate ambulances to the Health department. Ajay Kumar was among those who had promised to donate an ambulance. Rama Rao has thanked Ajay Kumar for his generous gesture.

