Ajay Kumar urges citizens to fulfill CM KCR’s aspirations on development

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has called upon citizens to come forward to develop towns and cities in the district as ‘green areas’ as aspired by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He took part in the last day of Pattana Pragathi programme at Sathupalli Municipality in the district on Wednesday. Proper planning has to be made to complete the works identified during the ten-day programme in the next eight months, he said.

Informing that there was not a single public toilet in the municipality, the Minister said the local MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah had already identified lands for constructing public toilets in the town. The construction of at least 10 toilets has be completed by June 2, he stated.

During the ten-day programme, there has been a visible change in Sathupalli, Wyra and Madhira Municipalities as well as Khammam Municipal Corporation as the programme has been conducted on mission mode, Ajay Kumar said, adding, there was no need for any permission to demolish dilapidated buildings and they should be pulled down wherever they were identified. Steps to be taken to procure as many as 20 mini vans to collect garbage in the municipalities, said the Minister.

The municipal chairpersons in the district have to make use of the opportunity to develop their towns in coordination with the local legislators and government officials. Everyone concerned has to follow the directions given by the IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, he advised.

Ajay Kumar along with Mayor G Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi toured various Divisions making surprise inspections in Khammam city. He asked the officials to execute Pattana Pragathi works on war footing basis.

Officials and ward committees will campaign extensively on the need of separating dry and wet waste and involve public in the programme. The residents should be advised not to litter the streets, the Minister said.

