Minister Ajay Kumar visits residence of recovered COVID-19 patient, boosts morale

Published: 7:55 pm

Khammam: In a morale boosting move, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday paid a visit to the residence of a person discharged after recovery from covid-19, at Quilla area in Khammam.

The minister along with the District Collector RV Karnan went to the area which was declared containment zone, interacted with the family members of the discharged patient and presented essential commodities.

He told them to take nutritious food to boost immunity while advising not to panic but to be peaceful following doctors’ advice for speedy recovery. Ajay Kumar also interacted with the locals and urged them to cooperate in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The public should strictly follow the lockdown rules, personal hygiene and support health, revenue and police who were engaged in fight against the virus. As the State government was taking decisive steps the menace of coronavirus would disappear from Telangana very soon, he hoped.

It was a happy development that about 97 per cent of the persons tested positive for coronavirus recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the state. Of the eight positive cases, four persons were discharged in Khammam and the district would soon be placed in green zone, he said.

He stated that the district administration succeeded in implementing measures proposed by the State government to stop of spread of the virus and that was why the situation was in control. The Collector visited the containment zones regularly ensuring that the areas were disinfected

The revenue, police and health officials have to work in coordination with each other till the end of lockdown and further in dealing with the crisis, Ajay Kumar noted. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others.

The minister later visited Madhucon Sugars factory and ginning mills at Nelakondapalli in the district and inspected arrangements for stocking maize. Hamalis to unload the produce have to be arranged locally, he suggested.

