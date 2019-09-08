Ajay Kumar’s followers on cloud nine

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Khammam: Jubilant celebrations erupted here on Sunday evening hours as soon as MLA P Ajay Kumar sworn in as Transport Minister.

A large number of TRS leaders and workers have gathered at the MLA’s camp office. They burst crackers and distributed sweets celebrating the occasion.

District Library chairman MA Qamar, TRS corporator K Murali and several others expressed their pleasure over Ajay Kumar’s induction into Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Cabinet and thank the Chief Minister.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar appointed as the Transport Minister of the State. After swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister allotted the department to the new Ministers. Ajay was allotted Transport Minister by the Chief Minister in his cabinet.

Ajay Kumar was elected as MLA first time in the year 2014 on Congress party ticket. After that he quit the party and had joined TRS party. He was elected as MLA for the second time in 2018 Assembly election from Khammam on TRS ticket.

Speaking to the media persons, Ajay Kumar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister and the TRS working president K T Rama Rao for inducting into the Cabinet. “I would try to fulfill the aspirations of the Chief Minister. I would serve the needs of the poor and ensure to strengthen the TRS in Khammam,” Ajay Kumar said.