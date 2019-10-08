Ajeeth Kumar guides Durango to victory

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Drango was brilliantly ridden by P Ajeeth Kumar to victory in the Asaf Jah VII Memorial Cup 2000 metres, the feature event of the races held here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Ayur Shakti (1), Star Racer (2), Southern Lady (3), Promiseofhappiness (4).

W-Rs.-7, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 6, 8, 6, F-Rs. 29, Q-Rs. 26, Tanala-Rs. 50.

2. Actually (1), Valee Tiger (2), Charlie Brown (3), Symbol Of Star’s (4).

W-Rs.-14, SHP-Rs. 59, THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs. 8, 13, 12, F-Rs. 402, Q-Rs. 285, Tanala-Rs. 2,499.

3. Durango (1), Mark My Word (2), Doroteo (3), Magical Skill (4).

W-Rs. 11, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 14, P-Rs. 6, 6, F-Rs. 20, Q-Rs. 9, T-Rs. 38.

4. No Compromise (1), Sporting Smile (2), Gusty Look (3).

Midnight Dream (4).

W-Rs.- 7, SHP-Rs. 22, THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 6, 8, 8, F-Rs. 29 Q-Rs. 28, T-Rs. 162.

5. Southern Legacy (1), One One One (2), Honest Hunter (3), Delphina (4).

Withdrawn: Gorgeous Lady.

W-Rs.-12, SHP-Rs. 31, THP- Rs. 25, P-Rs. 7, 10, 8, F-Rs. 69, Q-Rs. 41, T-Rs. 201.

6. Safra (1), Green Turf (2), Augenstern (3), Original Temptress (4).

W-Rs.-9, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 24, P-Rs. 5, 6, 8, F-Rs. 35, Q-Rs. 25, T-Rs. 131.

7. Siyabonga (1), Shaquille (2), Pentagon (3), Trump Girl (4).

W-Rs.-15, SHP-Rs. 27, THP- Rs. 35, P-Rs. 6, 8, 11, F-Rs. 71, Q-Rs. 39, T-Rs. 472.

8. Kesariya Balam (1), Starboy (2), Sun Dancer (3), Surseine (4).

W-Rs.-64, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 19, 5, 15, F-Rs. 242, Q-Rs. 87, T-Rs. 1,819.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 3,524/-(Winning tickets 151).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 39/- (Winning tickets 5804).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,218/-(Winning tickets 25).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 160/-(Winning tickets 261).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 67/-(Winning tickets 682).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 599 /-(Winning tickets 98).

