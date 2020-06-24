Akasa, Raftaar’s new song ‘Naiyyo’ out now

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Mumbai: Singer Akasa and rapper Raftaar have dropped “Naiyyo”, their first song together.

“Naiyyo” is about break-ups and making up, and sets up high octane relationship drama aimed at identifying with the young mindset. Directed by Vishal Handa, the music video of the song is a light-hearted take on millennial romance and relationship drama.

The track outlines the break-up and patch-up between Akasa and her boyfriend essayed by actor Shivam Bhaargava. Raftaar enters the song’s narrative as a love guru, who comes to their rescue.

Both the artistes have fused two genres — pop and hip-hop — in the song.

Akasa has also composed the song and penned its lyrics.

“I wrote ‘Naiyyo’ in January 2019. The vibe was that of a girl making a drunk call to her ex to complain and throw a tantrum. Once I wrote both its verses, my team (at my music label) and I realised that there was something missing. That’s when Raftaar came to our minds. I have always wanted to collaborate with the man because he’s just so immensely multi-talented and the best at his art,” she said.



“I have a very special attachment to this song because I believe it was and will be a confirmation from me to myself that I can be more than a singer,” she added.

Raftaar calls it a light-hearted quirky song about everyday quarrels between a couple presented with a lot of pop visuals and over-the-top drama. “In modern-day relationships, a lot of needs and issues remain unsaid and couples don’t freely express what they really want during fights and keep their emotions bottled up. I love being a part of new things and this felt really new,” he said.