Akash (7/34) triggers DC collapse

Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Akash Bhandari wreaked havoc with the ball as Deccan Chronicle were all out for 91 runs in reply to State Bank of India’s 197 in the first innings of the HCA A-1 Division three-day league championship on Wednesday. In what turned out to be an eventful day with 20 wickets, SBI finished Day Two at 23/0 in six overs with an overall lead of 129 runs. Earlier Hyderabad Ranji pacer CV Milind had picked up four wickets to restrict SBI side to a small total in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Naveen Bist (106) and Hyderabad Ranji all-rounder T Ravi Teja (91) scored crucial knocks as Andhra Bank secured a 129-run first innings lead against Income Tax. In another match, G Shashidhar and Hyderabad Ranji wicketkeeper Kolla Sumanth scored centuries to leave Jai Hanuman in a strong position against R Dayanad. Jai Hanuman finished the day at 366/4.

Prateek Pawar led BDL’s reply with a century (101) againsy Sporting XI which scored 434 in the first innins. BDL in reply were 226/3 at stumps. Meanwhile, Mohul Bhowmick hit a century as EMCC scored 284/9 against SCRSA on Day Two.

Brief scores: Pool-A: Sporting XI 434 in 105.3 overs (Md Faisal Alvi 63, Irfan Khan 53, C Durgesh 3/98, G Sadhan 4/135) vs BDL 226/3 in 56.5 overs (B Revanth 53, Prateek Pawar 101); Income Tax 244 in 69.4 overs vs Andhra Bank 373/9 in 87 overs (Naveen Reddy 69, Neeraj Bist 106, T Ravi Teja 91, Rakshann Reddi 3/77); SBI 197 in 43 overs (CV Milind 4/36, Vidyanand Reddy 3/65) & 23/0 in 6 overs vs Deccan Chronicle 91 in 28.1 overs (Akash Bhandari 7/34); EMCC 284/9 in 90 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 122, Shaik Sohail 47, SKM Basha 3/34, M Suresh 3/77) vs SCRSA; Jai Hanuman 366/4 in 90 overs (G Shashidhar Reddy 104, K Sumanth 111 batting)vs R Dayanand

Pool B: MP Colts 308 in 101.5 overs (TV Krishna Charit 85, Mir Syed Ali 4/122, Shaik Asim Bin Ibrahim 3/70) vs India Cements 118/6 in 49 overs (Shreyas Vala 52, TV Krishna Charit 3/22); Ensconse 380 in 90 overs (Mehdi Hasan 61, Souman Das 3/101, B Akhilesh Reddy 4/68) vs Hyderabad Bottling 231/9 in 54.4 overs (Harsh Jhunjhunwala 62, E Sreecharan 90, Ammaar Ayub 4/88); Evergreen 295 in 104.2 overs (B Manoj Kumar 77, Abdul Ela Qureshi 3/74, Rathan Teja 3/77) vs Gemini Friends 166/1 in 54 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 76, Thakur Tilak Varma 79 batting); Cambridge XI 101/2 in 42.2 overs (Nitesh Reddy 56 batting) vs AOC

