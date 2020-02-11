Akash Puri’s Romantic locked for May 29

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Dashing director Puri Jagannadh is leaving no stone unturned to provide blockbuster to his son Akash Puri with his production venture Romantic. Attention-grabbing promotions are being opted from the beginning. The film’s release date is also announced in style. The worldwide theatrical release date of Romantic is now locked for May 29.

Of course, the film will capitalise on summer holidays. The release date poster shows Akash locking lips with his romantic interest in the film Ketika Sharma. Starring Ramya Krishna in an important role, Anil Paduri is directing the movie. Touted to be an intense-romantic entertainer, Sunil Kashyap scores music for the film while Naresh handles the cinematography.

The first two songs of the film became chartbusters on YouTube and intensified the movie’s prospects. Currently, post-production works are underway. After the blockbuster flick iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur are producing Romantic under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners. Other characters in the movie include Ketika Sharma, Ramyakrishna, Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina.

