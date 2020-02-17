Akashima fancied for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Akashima looks set to win the Godolphin Barb Million 1400 metres, a terms for horses, 3 years olds only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 12.40 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Moringa 1, Spicy Star 2, City Of Fusion 3

2. Barbosella 1, Ice Warrior 2, Rutilant 3

3. Lamha 1, Appenzelle 2, O’Sheehan 3

4. Secret Command 1, Star Racer 2, Sputnic 3

5. Esteva 1, Flamingo Fame 2, Incredulous 3

6. Akashima 1, Amyra 2, Artemis Arrow 3

7. Glendale 1, Super Set 2, Tiger Of The Sea 3

8. Sitara 1, Celeritas 2, Yours Forever 3

9. Rikki Tikki Tavi 1, Havelock Cruise 2, Exclusive Blue 3

10. Mehrzad 1, Original Temptress 2, Ashwa Yudh Vijeta 3

Day’s Best: Sitara.

1st Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

1st Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

2nd Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9 & 10.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

3rd Treble: 8, 9 & 10.

