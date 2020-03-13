Akbaruddin demands probe into Wakf Board affairs

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the State Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday urged the government to either scrap the Wakf Board or order a CBI inquiry into the affairs of the Board which is the repository of about 72,000 acres of valuable land donated by the rich for the benefit of the Muslim community.

Speaking on Demand for Grants for Minority welfare, the Majlis leader made scathing allegations against the present Wakf Board members of the State, alleging gross misuse of power and connivance with encroachers of valuable Wakf property spread all over the State and particularly in and around the State capital, Hyderabad.

“For instances many of the employees of the Board who have no adequate educational qualifications were appointed in higher positions with emoluments varying from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. There are no cars owned by the Board but there are two drivers with a salary of Rs 50,000 per month, the Board members are a part of the loot,” the MIM floor leader said. He said that the Majlis will cooperate with the government if it orders an inquiry by CID, CBI or by a retired High Court judge.

He reiterated his party’s demand for seeing up of a Wakf Council to look into the affairs of the Wakf lands and properties that could be protected and used for the welfare of the Muslims. “The Muslim community will not need any government assistance if the properties are managed well,” he added.

He also demanded establishment of Minority Research centre in Hyderabad, a meeting with all the district Collectors to chalk out an action plan to protect Wakf properties, grant of Rs 2 lakh per student preparing for national level examinations such as IIT, allocation of 10 percent of houses under the 2BHK scheme for the Muslims and increasing staff of Minorities Welfare Department.

Earlier Akbaruddin explained the reasons why the Majlis has been supporting the ruling TRS government. “We have been accused of unduly favourable to TRS, but I have 53 reasons to say that the K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government is the only Pro-Muslim State in the country,” he said enlisting his reasons for support. “This government not only listens to us, but also reacts,” he said.

