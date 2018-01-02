Akbaruddin lends a helping hand to special children in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: As a noble gesture, MIM senior leader and MLA from Chandrayangutta, Akbaruddin Owaisi has adopted Bhavita, a resource centre for children with special needs located in Jangammet Falaknuma Government Junior College premises.

Managed under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), the resource centre provides facilities to 30 children with various kinds of disabilities. During a recent visit to Bhavita, Akbaruddin was informed that the children had only one teacher and did not have access to playing and learning equipment.

On his direction, the Deccan College of Physiotherapy has taken Bhavita under its management and has provided learning and playing equipment worth Rs 5 lakh.

A physiotherapist and an instructor have been roped-in for the children, who will visit the centre on a daily basis, said Dr Aditya, Principal Deccan College of Physiotherapy, which is run under Owaisi Group of Hospitals.

The MIM leader has provided sports equipment and provisions for occupational therapy including an ultra sound, stimulator, bolsters, walking aids, elbow crutches, wobble board, skill games for kids and wedges which could help teachers and instructors to train the children.

Majority of the children at Bhavita suffer from cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, congenital deformities and intellectual disabilities. According to Dr Aditya, such children need proper care and treatment that would create an enabling atmosphere for them to grow like normal children.

Akbaruddin said he wanted the Centre to be strengthened and children to utilise the new facilities that had been made available to them.

“Whatever they need I am ready to provide from my side. I will also take up the issue of Bhavita Centre with the District Collector to provide more space for these children in the Falaknuma Campus,” he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi has also donated Rs 50 lakh for improvement of infrastructure, establishment of labs, libraries and restoration of buildings in Falaknuma and Golconda Government Junior and Degree Colleges.