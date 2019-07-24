Akbaruddin Owaisi says unsure how long he will live

By | Published: 9:46 pm 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM party’s floor in the State Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi has said he has been in frail health and is unsure of how long he will live. “Doctors have told me they do not know how long I have,” he told at a public meeting in Karimnagar late on Tuesday night organized by his party in memory of his grandfather Abdul Wahid Owaisi.

Addressing the Jalsa Yaad-e-Fakhr-e-Millat to mark Wahid Owaisi’s 45th death anniversary, Akbaruddin said “if my voice falls silent, then do not despair. If one Akbar Owaisi is gone, God will create a 1000 more Akbar Owaisis.”

Akbaruddin who called on MIM workers to give up groupism and work together for the party and the Muslim commnitys’ welfare, turned emotional as he narrated what he faces on his health front. “My health is poor. There are times when for two or three days I cannot eat anything and survive on water. When I travel in a vehicle, every bump causes severe pain,” he said.

Continuing in the same vein, Akbaruddin said: “Sometimes it hurts so much that no one other than a mother or a sister can even comprehend what the pain might be like. There is so much pain that I wake up at night and with tears rolling down from it, I pray and seek forgiveness from God.”

It may be recalled that Akbaruddin Owaisi was attacked by a group of persons on April 30, 2011 with knives and was also shot at. Though he recovered from the wounds he suffered in the attack after a long period of healing and recuperation, his health was never the same since then.

