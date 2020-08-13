Akhil Chinthalgattu created a unique way of learning the instrument

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Akhil Chinthalgattu began learning the guitar back in 2011, but when he joined classes he was taught the same exercise for over two months. The syllabus at the institute was not progressing either. He eventually gave it up and the guitar became a showcase piece at his house.

This happens to many aspiring guitarists. “I am a self-taught guitarist and have been playing for almost 10 years. After I quit the classes, I started learning from my friends, YouTube and online resources, but I did a lot of mistakes. I didn’t follow the right steps at the right time. After learning for a year, I realised that I had to unlearn a few things and start from the scratch,” says Akhil.

So, with an experience of playing and teaching guitar for several years, Akhil designed a unique model of learning guitar with some highly effective lessons conjoined with simple tricks that will make you learn guitar 10 times faster. “Every student who attended my classes has played chords and songs within the first 3 classes!” adds Akhil, whose favourite guitarist is Eric Clapton and favourite song is Tears in Heaven.

Akhil has performed at colleges, open mics and competitions and his YouTube videos go viral with thousands of views. He started ‘The Guitar Project’ in the lockdown period. Every class that Akhil teaches has three sections: Theory, Exercise and Songs. All the things he learnt in two years, he is able to teach in 30 days in 10 sessions. “This project was my attempt to make this home time productive and entertaining at the same time. It has seen a huge success with great responses from learners across the country,” he adds.

Akhil pursued his MBA from IIM Trichy and is currently working at HCL Technologies as product manager. Akhil’s parents are teachers and teaching has always been his passion too. “My mom is a Hindi teacher at a government school and not even one student of hers has failed in her career. I have understood the psychology of the students too. I believe in teaching the tough parts first, so it becomes much easier for them later on. After climbing 10 steps, climbing 2 steps is easier right?” he asks.

“I used to give tuitions in school, teach C-Programming while I was in college, I was training students for CAT preparation during my MBA,” adds the 26-year-old, who hails from Sangareddy in Medak district.

Playing the guitar is an ambidextrous job as you will be holding the tabs and chords with one hand while you strum and pluck the strings with the other. Singing while playing it makes it even more difficult. “You have to remember the tune, lyrics and then sync it with the guitar. Learning guitar can get as difficult as impossible at the beginning if practised in a wrong way,” he feels. You can reach out to Akhil on his Instagram handle: akhil_vishal.

