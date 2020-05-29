Akhtar says Dravid is the most decorated Indian batsman

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:00 pm

Hyderabad; Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar picked Rahul Dravid as the most decorated Indian batsman and said he is the one of the toughest batsmen to bowl at because of his strong defence.

The pacer from Rawalpindi picked him over Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly during a chat show with Sanjay Manjrekar. “Among Indians, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won’t offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defence,” Akhtar said.

“I also think Jacques Kallis is one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders cricket has ever produced,” he added.

The controversial figure in Pakistan cricket, who is known to mince no words while criticizing anyone, also lauded his skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq saying that he reads the ball faster than anyone else in the world. “To be honest, it’s Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Bret Lee’s but I could not bowl him out even once in the nets in 10 years. I think he could read the ball a second faster than others.”

