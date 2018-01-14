Akshara school celebrates Eleganza with zest

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Eleganza, the fifth annual day celebrations of Akshara International School, was celebrated with zest and enthusiasm at an event attended by Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham, along with child prodigies Naina Jaiswal and Agastya Jaiswal.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshara School Chairman Jagan Mohan Rao said the school provided well-advanced edu-tech to children to elevate them to meet the global standards and to incorporate IIT concept teaching without disrupting the Central Board of Secondary Education and International Baccalaureate pattern of teaching.

The students who excelled in various national competitions were felicitated.