Akshara Vaagdevi International School: Fun frolic at Blue Colour Day

Children of Akshara Vaagdevi International School, Secunderabad celebrated Blue Colour Day at a virtual event organised recently. The dress code for the day was blue. Tiny tots dressed up in different shades and hues of blue turned up the virtual event.

To make the event more inclusive, children brought different objects based on the theme and described them to the audience. Students also enjoyed doing palm printing activities during the event. They said that the Blue Day event was an amazing learning experience and enjoyed the activities with enthusiasm and zeal.

