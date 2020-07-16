Akshara Vaagdevi International School students score full marks in Maths

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Students of Akshara Vaagdevi International School performed well in the class X AISSE exams the results of which were announced earlier this week. The school registered 100 per cent result.

The school management, Principal and staff congratulated students for their outstanding performance. School topper K Vamshi Krishna who scored 92 per cent marks scored 100 marks in Mathematics.

