Akshay Kumar doesn’t believe in any religion

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Akshay Kumar feels there is only one religion and that is “being an Indian”, and his upcoming film Sooryavanshi reflects the same sentiment. The movie is being directed by Rohit Shetty. When asked if the film is more relevant in current times of communal unrest in the country, Akshay said, “It is a coincidence, we haven’t made it deliberately. But, yes, it is very much a relevant film today.”

The 52-year-old actor plays Veer Sooryavanshi, an ATS officer, entrusted with the responsibility to protect Mumbai from terror attacks. As an artiste one is expected to be responsible towards the society. Akshay feels, “We make films which have negative and positive roles, I am just playing a character. In every film, there will be both good and bad characters, and the audience is smart enough to understand what to take back from the film.”

Talking about working with Rohit for the first time, Akshay shared, “It was easy to work with Rohit. I have known him for 28 years – he was an assistant and today he is the most notable director. We both love doing action and comedy, so it was fun. We finished the film in 55-60 days.”

Noted action-director Sunil Rodrigues has choreographed the high-octane stunts, which also has extended cameos by Ajay and Ranveer. “When you do stunts, you need to trust your fight master or director and also should believe in yourself. There are people who say one shouldn’t have any kind of fear but I believe there should be fear.

There is good and bad fear, good fear means you check all the types of equipment properly before doing a stunt, which I do. Because of a small mistake, the stunt can go wrong and someone can lose their life,” he says.The film, scheduled to be released on March 24, also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.