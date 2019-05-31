Akshay Kumar enjoys wide popularity overseas: Study

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has secured the top spot in a list of popular Bollywood actors outside India, according to a study.

He is closely followed by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Varun Dhawan. Akshay also became the ‘most watched’ actor as per the consumption study.

The findings are a part of a consumption trend study done by Spuul, a video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform for Bollywood and regional movies. The report is based on a demographic data and consumption pattern which resulted in insights about what Indians and Indian diaspora are viewing, read a statement.

Mayur Krishna, Content – Head at Spuul, said: “Through this study, we hoped to understand our viewers’ content preferences and how we could improve their experience on our platform.”

The data in the report was gathered from January 1 to April 30 from more than 47 million registered users of the platform in India, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and the UAE.

