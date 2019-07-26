Akshay Kumar to star in ‘Bachchan Pandey’

By | Published: 1:22 pm

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar will be starring in Farhad Samji’s upcoming directorial “Bachchan Pandey”, which is slated to release on Christamas 2020.

Akshay on Friday shared the look on Twitter, where he is seen in an enraged look and sporting a black “lungi” and a belt in his hand.

“Coming on Christmas 2020! In and as ‘Bachchan Pandey’. In Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, directed by Farhad Samji,” Akshay wrote alongside the image.

Samji shared the same image and tweeted: “Presenting my next directorial venture with

Akshay Kumar in and as ‘Bachchan Pandey’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala releasing Christmas 2020.”

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Bachchan Pandey” marks the tenth collaboration between Nadiadwala and Akshay.

The duo earlier worked together in films like “Heyy Babyy”, “Jaan-E-Mann”, “Waqt Humara hai” and the “Housefull” franchise.