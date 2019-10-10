Akshay sets the stage on fire

By | Published: 9:32 pm

When Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar hits Hyderabad for the promotional event of his upcoming film Housefull 4, he’s sure to pique the fans’ interest. That was what happened at Hotel Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, where the press meet was held. The leading ladies of the movie — Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde upped the glam quotient with their presence at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshay shared that his character in the movie — produced jointly by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banners — is called Bala who is born in 1400s. “Housefull 4 is a complete fun film. We’ve made the movie as a continuation of previous three films in the Housefull franchise. However, the characters will be different. I can’t really reveal more details about the movie as that would take away the fun from my fans,” said Akshay who also went on to dance to popular numbers from the movie.

“Whenever I get into a vacation mood, and need a holiday, I don’t mind doing Housefull movie without second thoughts as I feel very relaxed and chilled out when I shoot for the film. The get-up you find me in, in this movie is not original, it’s only makeup,” he added.

While Pooja said that she plays a new-age girl as well as a princess belonging to 1419 AD which was fun, Kriti Sanon said that the role as a modern girl is easier to do than the one set in 1419 as they are literally worlds apart. And doing a comedy role in such a setting is the tough-yet-best part, she shares. Kriti Kharbanda shares that the highlight of the film is the comedy. Everyone had an equal scope to act in this grand visual spectacle.