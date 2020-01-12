Akshaya Patra employees celebrate Makara Sankranti

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Sangareddy: The Akshaya Patra Foundation has organised an event to celebrate Sankranti with employees at Akshaya Patra Kandi (Sangareddy) high-tech kitchen. It was held by the Foundation’s Telangana and AP States regional president Sriman Sataya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, under the supervision of Telanagana Akshaya Patra assistant vice-president Yajneshwara Dasa.

Speaking about the event, Prabhu said that such fun activities help the employees to improve their performance and achieve the goals of the foundation. Both men and women took active part in these programmes. As part of this, rangoli, musical chairs, lemon spoon and sack race were conducted for women while volleyball, running race, shuttle, and slow cycling were held for men. Some children’s games were also conducted.

The event, which was a great success, went on till evening with all the employees having their lunch with their families and colleagues, followed by prize distribution by the Foundation’s president.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter