Akshaya Patra Foundation boost millet foods into mid-day meals

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra Foundation on Thursday launched a pilot programme for introducing millet foods in its mid-day meal programme in government schools, aimed at enhancing nutritional intake for children.

The broader agenda of this initiative is to bring back the nutritional properties of millets to the modern population, and to integrate millets, school health and farmers into a sustainable ecosystem, a press release from the foundation said.

The members of the Foundation said that experts and nutritionists were involved in designing and supervising the millet meal. Using scientifically-proven research methods, the millet pilot programme aims at addressing chronic nutritional deficiencies visible in school and anganwadi children.

The International Crops Research Institute of the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is the knowledge partner leading this approach in collaboration with Akshaya Patra.

Currently, Akshaya Patra is serving mid-day meals across four districts — Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and Mahbubnagar. It reaches a total of 1,194 government schools and anganwadi centres, serving hot, nutritious meals to 1,05,724 beneficiaries every school day.

As part of this initiative, the beneficiaries will be receiving millets in the forms of khaja, chikki, laddoos, etc as a third item along with the regular school meals from Akshaya Patra’s centralised kitchens.

The launch of the pilot was held at Akshaya Patra’s kitchen at Kokapet, Narsingi, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, MLA Prakash Goud, Rangareddy district Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Mahender Reddy, DG of ICRISAT, Dr David Bergvinson, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Deputy Director Lakshmaiah and UNICEF consultant Rahul.