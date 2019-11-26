Akshaya Patra kitchen gets solar panels to cut cooking time

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Solar panels to help cook hygiene and nutritious mid-day meals for government school students in the Akshaya Patra kitchen at Narsingi were inaugurated on Monday. The solar panels meant for hybrid hot water application was donated to Akshaya Patra Foundation by D E Shaw India. Akshaya Patra, an ISCKON-backed non-profit organisation, is working towards implementing a set-up that enables the pre-heating of cooking water by solar energy at its centralised kitchens, which prepares mid-day meals to nearly 22,000 schools students in the State.

On an average, the Foundation requires 20KL (kilo litres) of cooking water, which is boiled in batches of 100 litres throughout the day. However, the new set up donated by D E Shaw will heat around 5KL water in one go, thereby reducing the boiling time by nearly 40 per cent.

Netra Puranik, associate director (Human Capital), D E Shaw said, “This is our second project with the Foundation in their mission to support over 22,000 children on education and health. Our experience with the Foundation has always been seamless and our projects have been executed with minimal intervention”.

Deputy vice president, Akshaya Patra, Narsingi kitchen, Kaunteya Dasa appreciated the contribution from D E Shaw. “The contribution will go a long way in realising the dream of the Foundation to reach 5 million children served with nutritious and tasty mid-day meals by 2025. I also thank the State government for their support in this endeavour,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter