Akshaya Patra thanks volunteers and donors

Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra Foundation thanked AIKYA volunteers for their support in packing essential grocery kits to be distributed to people from vulnerable communities and HITEX for supporting the undertaking by offering their Convention and Exhibition Center.

AIKYA (United to Serve) – the youth volunteer wing of the Akshaya Patra, had over 130 volunteers packing the relief kits with various items including rice, condiments, sugar, potatoes, tamarind, oil, sambar powder, turmeric powder and chilli powder.

T G Srikanth, Head of HITEX, said “Akshaya Patra’s local kitchens and distribution chains aim to address the burden most often borne by low-income communities and migrant workers. We are glad to support the Foundation by providing space for packing the thousands of kits to be distributed”

“We thank all the AIKYA volunteers and T G Srikanth, Head, HITEX and Dhaval Kadakia, Head – Operations, HITEX for supporting us in this cause,” said Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Regional president of Akshaya Patra for TS and AP.

