Akshaya Tritiya to be a lacklustre affair in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: This year, Akshaya Tritiya might be a lacklustre affair for jewellery stores in the city. And if the current situation continues, even Diwali may not be able to bring back the sparkle to the sector.

A host of reasons, including cascading effects of the lockdown, slowdown in the economy and consequent weak consumer demand, are being listed by dealers for the decline in gold sales.

Many consider purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on this Sunday, as auspicious. But with the lockdown in vogue, all the glitter surrounding Akshaya Tritiya has vanished, and traders are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for the best next season. Going by the trend, even post the lockdown, things might be dull, they fear.

“With reports of pay cuts, layoffs and financial stress, how will money flow into the market? Gold is a luxury item, and people’s priority will be to buy essentials first and meet their rising expenditures,” says Hari Kishan Gupta, former president of the Twin Cities Jewellers Association.

Soon after the lockdown is lifted, people will be burdened with the additional financial stress of buying books, paying fees etc., as the new academic year will commence. With income impacted, the savings of a majority of the people will evaporate fast, he explains.

Adding to the current trend, the escalating prices of gold too are a cause for concern. The current prices are not sustainable, and people will no longer consider the yellow metal as a fancy commodity as it used to be in the past, he feels, adding that it might end up being purchased limitedly and only for formalities for different occasions.

Industry experts feel it will take at least five months for normalcy to return and for the cash registers to start ringing. “Post the lockdown, whatever little sales will be registered, will be mostly pertaining to distress sales,” says Sunil Agarwal, a gold trader. And with no chances of the global economy reviving in sight, better gold sales during Diwali too could be asking for too much.

