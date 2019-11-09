Akshiti corners glory in CBSE National Gymnastics Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Akshiti Mishra, a Class IX student from Oakridge International School, produced a sensational show to win a hat-trick of gold medals and two silver in the ongoing CBSE National Gymnastics Championship at Khen Gaaon Public School, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

She won gold in balancing beam, floor exercise and clinched another yellow medal for her all-round show with 36.95 points. Meghanshi and Komal won silver and bronze in balancing beam while Komal and Snigdha won silver and bronze in the floor exercise.

The gold for table vault event went to Komal Rajat while Akshiti finished second and Snigdha secured the bronze medal. Komal also won gold in the uneven bars discipline while Akshiti and Gauri clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter