Akula Sreeja eyes national title in Hyderabad

Published: 12:10 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad paddler Akula Sreeja made a name for herself with an impressive show in the year 2019. She won two titles in the national rankings tournaments – North Zone tournament in Sonepat and West Zone ranking tournament in Thane – that saw her jump to No.2 in rankings in nationals. She then went on to win three medals – silver in women’s doubles, silver each in mixed doubles and singles – in Commonwealth TT Championship in New Delhi. Playing her first international tournament, she won a bronze in Nigeria Open.

The 21-year-old paddler, who is employed with Reserve Bank of India, is training hard to clinch the gold medal in the TT Nationals scheduled to be held in city from Monday. The former Global Table Tennis Academy trainee who trains with MLRIT, Kukutpally with coach Somnath Ghosh, is leaving no stone unturned to grab the top honours.

“Last year has been the best year in my career. Winning to national rankings tournaments, three medals in Commonwealth TT Championship and a bronze in Nigeria Open, it was delightful. This year, I am focused on winning the national title. I want to become national champion. I also need to play more international tournaments. I entered top 200 in international rankings now. My first goal is to enter top 100 and then top 50 in the world rankings. But for that to happen, I need to play more international tournaments,” she said.

Speaking about her preparations, Sreeja, who has a strong attacking game, said that she is working on her consistency. “I want to make my game stronger and become more consistent. I am also working on service receiving,” added Sreeja, who is training for nine hours, including fitness training daily.

“All top players, barring a few, will be there in the nationals. It is a very tough competition and there will be immense pressure. Apart from top players, junior players will pose a threat as they will play with freedom without the burden of expectations, making it very competitive. My goal is to win gold in this tournament,” she added.

She also revealed that her other priority is to get into Indian team to play more international tournaments. But to get there, she needs to improve her international ranking which is possible only through playing aboard. However, playing international tournaments is expensive and the talented youngster is looking for sponsors. “Though I won titles in national events, I was not part of the Indian team. The players in Indian team have better international rankings than me, though I am no.2 in national ranking. I could not play more international tournaments as it is very expensive. If I want to play for the country, I need to play more international tournaments. Till now, I have played on my own expenses but it is becoming problematic. I am looking for sponsor. I also want to train abroad. I can play league matches in off season to improve my game.”

She also rated that the year 2019 was good for Indian TT as well. “Overall the TT in the country has improved a lot in last two years. Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan got good success bringing more popularity to the game,” she concluded.

