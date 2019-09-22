Al Qaeda terrorist Kalimuddin arrested in Jharkhand

By | Published: 1:24 pm 1:26 pm

Ranchi: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police have arrested Al Qaeda terrorist Mohhamad Kalimuddin Mujahiri.

“Kalimuddin is the most wanted terrorist of Al Qaeda. He has been arrested from Tatanagar railway station. He was preparing and motivating the youths for jehad in Indian sub continent.”

“He used to send the fresh recruits to Pakistan for training,” said M.L. Meena, Additional Director General of Police (Operation) to reporters on Sunday.

“Kalimuddin, a resident of Jamshedpur was absconding for past three years. Several cases under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were lodged against him in Jamshedpur.”

“His associates Mohhmad Abdul Rahamn Ali alias Haider alias Katki, Abdul Sami alias Ujjair alias Hasan are lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi,” the officer said.

Meena said Kalimuddin has been travelling through Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal among other states to recruit youth. He also travelled to Bangladesh, South Africa, Saudi Arab and other countries.