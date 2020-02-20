‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ crosses 100 mn streams

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has crossed 100 million streams on Jio Saavn. In the process, it has also become the first South Indian music album to achieve the milestone. Composed by SS Thaman, the album is an OST for Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring, top actors such as Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The movie was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by well-known production houses, Geeta Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The lyrics for the chartbuster songs have been by names like Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Ramajogayya Sastry, Krishna Chaitanya, Kasarla Shyam, Kalyan Chakravarthy and Vijay Kumar Bhalla.

The music has been brought to life by some of the finest singers in the region such as Sid Sriram, Anurag Kulkarni, Mangli Satyavati, Armaan Malik, Priya Sisters, Sri Krishna, Blaaze, Lady Kash, Rahul Sipligunj, Roll Rida Sooranna and Saketh Komanduri, and has been mesmerising the audiences since the launch of the album’s first single during September 2019.

The first track in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo — Samajavaragamana — that was released by Aditya Music reached 1 million streams in just one day, while the album soundtrack had crossed 50 million streams before the movie’s theatrical release on January 12.