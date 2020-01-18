‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ team to celebrate in Vizag

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Allu Arjun’s Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo has Telugu box office on fire with houseful collections all over the centres in Telugu States. The film is doing extremely well across all circuits and it is putting up a good show in overseas and domestic market alike.

On the joyous occasion, the movie unit is holding a grand success celebrations. Success celebrations will be held in Visakhapatnam on January 19. Production houses Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts bankrolled the film.

The Trivikram directorial is being praised for its storyline and dialogues. The film has Pooja Hegde in the lady lead role and an excellent music album, which added huge buzz to the movie ahead of its release.

