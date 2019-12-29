‘Ala Vaikunthapurramulo’s musical concert on Jan 6th

By | Published: 9:41 pm

With the audio album of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramulo turning into a smashing success, the makers of the film are organizing a musical night on January 6 to enthrall music lovers.

The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramulo have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing live music.

The team pointed out that the audio album which was scored by Thaman has been a huge hit. “We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience with a musical concert at Yousufguda police grounds,” the team informed.

Ala Vaikunthapurramulo is gearing up for its release on January 12 and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram.

Produced jointly by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, this movie has been riding high on expectations. Apart from Allu Arjun, the cast for the movie include Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Rajendra Prasad, Sachin Kedkar, Muralisharma, Samudrakhani, Jayaram,Sunil, Navadeep, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj,Govinda and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter