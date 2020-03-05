Alampur MLA discusses all pending works with Collector

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector Sruthi Ojha has assured Alampur MLA V M Abraham that she would discuss all sanctioned yet pending works and implementation of welfare schemes with all the district officers concerned and would see that they would be completed at the earliest.

On Thursday, she held a review meeting with district officers in presence of MLA V M Abraham, when the latter brought to the notice of the Collector several incomplete works like the ‘Mega Food Park’ in Puttandoddi, for which 150 acres were acquired in 2016 and some funds were also released for the purpose, but till now the food park was not constructed there. If the food park was constructed, not only employable youth could get jobs, but also quality food products could be prepared there and many other allied businesses could come up there.

The MLA Abraham has reminded the Collector that in Alampur constituency many people had lost their homes under submergence and the then government had sanctioned 1400 plots to resettle them. However, as the beneficiaries were not sure if the government would reimburse the money if they built the houses in those plots, till now those plots were vacant. He requested the Collector to cancel the allotted plots and instead make them beneficiaries of the 2BHK housing scheme of the State government. In addition to Alampur and Ieeja municipalities, he has also requested the Collector to take steps to build 2BHK houses in Maddur as well. Collector Sruthi Ojha has replied saying 43 acres were identified for the purpose and in other areas also lands were being identified for 2BHK colonies.

The legislator asked the Collector to ensure that all arrangements were in place for Tungabhadra Pushkaras and ghats were all ready for use with all facilities for devotees and maximum funds could be sought from the government for the pushkaras, as the festivities were nearing. The Collector replied saying a primary visit was done by the concerned team and soon a complete report would be sent to the government. The MLA also raised the issue of construction of KGBV in Alampur stage going at a snail’s pace and asked her to expedite the works through EWIDC, so that the school could be made open to children.

He brought to the notice of Collector that when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had toured Alampur, he had issued orders for construction of 100-bedded hospital in Alampur. If that could be completed, people from 6 mandals could use the medical and health services of the hospital, he said. The MLA has asked the Collector to give directives to the concerned Tehsildars, as poor people who owned lands in survey numbers 159 and 168 in Bhimavaram village were not getting pattadar passbooks and their details were not being recorded in online revenue records.

Pending Ryalampadu bridge construction works, need for construction of a mini-RTC depot near Alampur stage, construction of Nagaldinne bridge, building approach roads in some villages on NH44, land acquisition for construction of fish market in Rajoli, construction of an integrated market near Oil Palms processing unit near Erravalli, building of permanent Anganwadi centre buildings and other pending works and issues were communicated to the Collector by the MLA.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter