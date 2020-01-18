Alampur will be developed like Yadadri: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy assured the people of Alampur constituency comprising Alampur, Aiza and Waddepally municipalities, that he would visit the constituency once a fortnight after the municipal elections to address the issues of the people in the constituency.

During his campaign in support of TRS’ candidates for municipal elections in the three municipalities of the district on Saturday, he appealed to the people not to succumb to the confusion created by rebel candidates in TRS party contesting municipal elections and instead focus their energies on electing representatives supported by the party high command.

Pointing out the bad state of roads in Alampur Municipality, Minister Niranjan Reddy said that it was only after the formation of Telangana that the double lane BT road between Alampur stage on NH44 to the town was laid, due to the special interest shown by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the heritage town.

He said though 1,400 double bedroom houses were sanctioned for the constituency during the first five years of TRS government, the former MLA of Alampur had not even represented to the administration about which villages were supposed to be covered under the State government’s 2BHK housing scheme.

In addition to constructing 100-bed hospital in Alampur, he promised to lay CC roads in the municipality wherever need be. Just like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had reconstructed Yadadri temple in Bhuvanagiri, Niranjan said that Alampur would also be developed on the similar lines by the State government in the near future and also promised that boating and other recreation facilities would be provided in Tungabhadra River near the heritage site in the near future.

While condemning the acts of certain TRS leaders who became rebels contesting against the party which gave them political life, he said that his support would always be with Alampur MLA VM Abraham and said that whatever development was possible in those municipalities, was possible only by the TRS candidates and not by the rebels in the municipal elections.

Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu, ZP Chairperson Saritha, Alampur MLA VM Abraham, Telangana’s special representative to the Centre M Jagannadham and others participated in roadshows and rallies in the municipalities across Alampur constituency.

